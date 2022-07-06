Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Acer Therapeutics worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

ACER opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

