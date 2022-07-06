Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Shares Down 7.4%

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Get Ackermans & Van Haaren alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.