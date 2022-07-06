Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

