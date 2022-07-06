AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

