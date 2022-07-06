Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00612885 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.