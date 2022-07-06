Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.62

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.62 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

