Aeternity Achieves Market Cap of $28.57 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and $1.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,546,696 coins and its circulating supply is 356,725,752 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.