Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $222,725.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 42.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Airbnb by 61.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 203.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

