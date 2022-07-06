Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($151.04) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.98 ($4.15) on Wednesday, hitting €89.42 ($93.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($104.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.56.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

