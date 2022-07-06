Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 5,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 116,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

