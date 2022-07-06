Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Lowered to Sell at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Aleafia Health (TSE:AH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Raymond James currently has C$0.10 price target on the stock.

TSE AH traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,927. Aleafia Health has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.41.

Aleafia Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges, as well as bath products. In addition, the company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners; and operates education centers.

