Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $249.81

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.81 and traded as low as $221.75. Alexander’s shares last traded at $229.04, with a volume of 227 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

