Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

