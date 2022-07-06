AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.11.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.29. The company had a trading volume of 535,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.11. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

