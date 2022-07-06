Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.34

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 327093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.