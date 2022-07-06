Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.88.

In other news, insider Mary Gavigan acquired 61,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,699.52 ($23,855.07).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

