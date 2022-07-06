Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 135.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

