America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

