Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $235.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $228.83 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.41.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

