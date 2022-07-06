AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

