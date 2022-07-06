Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 407,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

