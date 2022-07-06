Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):

7/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

5/20/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. 145,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,018,200. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,516,974.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,204 shares of company stock valued at $16,150,728 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

