Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.