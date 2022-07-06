Analysts Set Expectations for STORE Capital Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for STORE Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for STORE Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

