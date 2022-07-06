Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $502.50

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.53. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.