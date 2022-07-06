Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (BCYC, BNTX, FTRP, FURY, HARP, INBX, NGLOY, NLTX, OCUL, OLMA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

