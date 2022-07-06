Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (BCYC, BNTX, FTRP, FURY, HARP, INBX, NGLOY, NLTX, OCUL, OLMA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.
Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.