Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group N/A -174.41% -99.07% REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48%

This table compares Workhorse Group and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 324.67 -$401.35 million ($2.40) -1.15 REE Automotive $10,000.00 39,046.10 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.62

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Workhorse Group and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 113.77%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 487.43%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats REE Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

