Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 4.4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. 9,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 917,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $907.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

