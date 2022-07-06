AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,690.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $995,733.59 and approximately $90,690.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 876% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

