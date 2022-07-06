ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $301.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.60.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $245.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.