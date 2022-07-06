Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 17,161 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 830,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $26,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

