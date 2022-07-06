APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.93.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in APA by 488.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,059 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.