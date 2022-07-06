ApeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $358.05 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00024827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 887.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.61 or 0.09920960 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00133752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00094913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016579 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.