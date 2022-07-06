Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

