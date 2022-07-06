Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Down 4.3%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 123,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,367,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.
Aptorum Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:APM)
