Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,763 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

