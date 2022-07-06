Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

