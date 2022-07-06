Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 179,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,861. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $274.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

