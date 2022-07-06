Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.52. 14,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,940. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

