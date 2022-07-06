Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $129.04. 18,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.91. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

