Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.