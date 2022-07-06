Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.35. 63,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,502. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

