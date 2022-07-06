ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.11

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 48936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.92) to €46.10 ($48.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

