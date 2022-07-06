Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,343,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 160,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

