Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €123.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from €139.00 ($144.79) to €123.00 ($128.13) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($151.04) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($105.21) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. Arkema has a 52-week low of $86.14 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

