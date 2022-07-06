ARMOR Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $19,901.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 876% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

