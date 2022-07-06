Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $82,355.13 and approximately $103.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,877.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.82 or 0.05633719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00248944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00616920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00520679 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,852,089 coins and its circulating supply is 13,807,545 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

