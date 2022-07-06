Arqma Market Cap Hits $85,157.79 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Arqma has a market cap of $85,157.79 and $128.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,546.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.17 or 0.05782734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00245161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00611451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00517274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,860,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,155 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

