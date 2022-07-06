ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,697.27

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,697.27 ($20.55) and traded as low as GBX 861 ($10.43). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 891 ($10.79), with a volume of 612,830 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.70) to GBX 1,075 ($13.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £900.96 million and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,691.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($593,518.62).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

