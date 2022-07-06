Assemble Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $714,639.00 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $714,639.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.72 or 1.00013267 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

